Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.28 and last traded at $61.50. 25,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,107,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.03.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNTH. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 19.83%. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 12,655 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $726,143.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,485.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard Ber sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $74,308.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,987.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,654. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth about $697,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Lantheus by 477.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 87,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 72,324 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 153.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 42,166 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $4,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.