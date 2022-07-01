LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,900 shares, an increase of 184.1% from the May 31st total of 128,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group stock remained flat at $$0.31 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 267,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.84.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Chile, Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transportation services to approximately 129 destinations in 18 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 137 destinations in 20 countries; and operates loyalty programs.

