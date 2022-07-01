Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Sells $429,570.00 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $429,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,950.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.28. 2,361,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.13. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.93.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 33,677 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,493,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,792,000 after acquiring an additional 524,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 377,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after acquiring an additional 134,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.