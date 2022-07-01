Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 131.4% from the May 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,469,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 662.3% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 95,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 82,790 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 58,894 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 33,246 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $327,000.

BWG stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 61,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,289. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

