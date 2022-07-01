Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys 2,050 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 260,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. STORE Capital accounts for approximately 1.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STOR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in STORE Capital by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

STORE Capital stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 138.74%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

