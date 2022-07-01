Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $11.09 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Universal Health Services makes up about 1.7% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.10% of Universal Health Services worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UHS. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Universal Health Services by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UHS opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.89 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.55 and its 200 day moving average is $131.48.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Universal Health Services to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.38.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

