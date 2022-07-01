Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $9.10 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International makes up 1.4% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 730,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 356,252 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 50,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,463,000 after buying an additional 55,475 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 241.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 340.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 182,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 140,852 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell purchased 9,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Walker purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $572,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $22.36 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

