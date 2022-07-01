Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Increases Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries comprises 0.9% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,316,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,060,000 after buying an additional 49,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.46.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $124.09 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.96 and a fifty-two week high of $211.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

