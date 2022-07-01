Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93. The company has a market cap of $177.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.