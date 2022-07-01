Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Takes $1.20 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,682.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 155,009 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $155.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.43 and its 200 day moving average is $148.95.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.