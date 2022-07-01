Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Takes Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,517,000 after acquiring an additional 26,996 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11,356.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,149,000 after acquiring an additional 232,354 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,265,428. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $141.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.