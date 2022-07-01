Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,593 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,965,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 350.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,086,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

NYSE WFC opened at $39.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average is $48.70. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

