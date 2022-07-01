Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the May 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Leju alerts:

NYSE LEJU traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 16,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,436. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. Leju has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited ( NYSE:LEJU Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leju (Get Rating)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.