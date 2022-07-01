Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the May 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE LEJU traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 16,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,436. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. Leju has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $19.90.
About Leju (Get Rating)
Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leju (LEJU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.