Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Trading 4% Higher

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) shares traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.25 and last traded at $73.41. 72,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,862,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Lennar by 14.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in Lennar by 111.9% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,056,000 after purchasing an additional 722,560 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 290.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after buying an additional 527,735 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 583,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,354,000 after buying an additional 401,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 65.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after acquiring an additional 312,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

