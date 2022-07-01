Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Up 105.6% in June

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 105.6% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lenovo Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

LNVGY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,752. Lenovo Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

