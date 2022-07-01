Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2027 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $238,652.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,708.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,207 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 69,214 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 222.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 48,440 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 33,429 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 106.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,411 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 33,185 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at $2,495,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

