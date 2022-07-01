LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Benchmark cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

LHC Group stock opened at $155.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LHC Group has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $216.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.87 and its 200 day moving average is $147.70.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $571.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LHC Group will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

