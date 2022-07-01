Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LTBR opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Lightbridge has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.07.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Lightbridge in the first quarter worth $108,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lightbridge in the first quarter worth $126,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightbridge in the first quarter worth $291,000. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lightbridge (Get Rating)

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and development of nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

