Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ LTBR opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Lightbridge has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.07.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Lightbridge (Get Rating)
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and development of nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lightbridge (LTBR)
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.