LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

