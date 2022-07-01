Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 114 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,344,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 98.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,341,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $101.70 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.03.

