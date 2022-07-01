Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,933 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $246.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.69 and a 200 day moving average of $249.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.04.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

