Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $176.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.