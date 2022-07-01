Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,185,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,188,000 after buying an additional 1,664,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,407,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,959 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,121,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,507,000 after purchasing an additional 70,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,406,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,601,000 after purchasing an additional 980,260 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,176,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,890,000 after purchasing an additional 269,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WES. StockNews.com upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 3.28. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $758.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.32%.

In other news, SVP Robert W. Bourne bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,760. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

