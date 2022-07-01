Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Holdings in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares during the period. RPAR Risk Parity ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $984,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,132,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,794,000 after buying an additional 562,971 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 30,382,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,988,000 after buying an additional 4,311,203 shares during the period.
Shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. RPAR Risk Parity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90.
