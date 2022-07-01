Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

NYSE RTX opened at $96.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $142.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.37. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

