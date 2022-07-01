Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 478.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,774,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,500,000 after buying an additional 902,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,748 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,936,000 after purchasing an additional 211,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,523,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS opened at $91.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.58. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.04.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.