Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

LQDT opened at $13.44 on Monday. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $478.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.28 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 23.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,210,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,835,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 13.4% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after buying an additional 250,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,061,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 670,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services (Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.