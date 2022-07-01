Liquity Market Cap Tops $75.98 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00004989 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $75.98 million and approximately $797,138.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00157993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 56.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.18 or 0.00689547 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00084985 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00016045 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,837,097 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.