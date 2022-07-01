Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC) Short Interest Update

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCC. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $975,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,896,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,473,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 299,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 49,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,901,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.61 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,600. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

