Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 16,990 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

BAM stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock worth $112,704,831.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

