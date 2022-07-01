Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 6,002 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.07. 95,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,381,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.45. The company has a market cap of $120.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

