Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 6,748 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.49.

BABA traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.09. The stock had a trading volume of 377,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,315,631. The stock has a market cap of $312.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $228.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.22 and a 200-day moving average of $107.94.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

