Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.85. 24,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,863. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.38 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

