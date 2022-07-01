Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,787 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.3% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $4.70 on Friday, hitting $123.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,088,514. The firm has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.71. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

