Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $1,991,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $107,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,516.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,956. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.88 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.41.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

