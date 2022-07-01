Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $8.15 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. MetLife makes up about 1.6% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.63. 61,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,629,441. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Citigroup began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

