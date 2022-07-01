Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,443 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,572,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,725. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.41. The company has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.04.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.