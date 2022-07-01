Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.18. The stock had a trading volume of 277,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,508. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.56. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

