Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Down 43.0% in June

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the May 31st total of 7,520,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $11,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,493,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,160,000 after buying an additional 1,934,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,365,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,262,000 after buying an additional 12,530,240 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,161,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 662,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LYG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 831,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,271,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.54) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
