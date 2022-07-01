Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Down 43.0% in June

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the May 31st total of 7,520,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $11,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,493,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,160,000 after buying an additional 1,934,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,365,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,262,000 after buying an additional 12,530,240 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,161,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 662,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LYG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 831,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,271,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.54) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.