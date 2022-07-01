LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 305.60 ($3.75).

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.11) to GBX 340 ($4.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.44) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.74) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:LMP opened at GBX 229.60 ($2.82) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 248.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 261.69. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of GBX 225.20 ($2.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.52).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is presently 0.11%.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Andrew Jones sold 281,030 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.90), for a total value of £663,230.80 ($813,680.28). Also, insider Alistair Elliott acquired 50,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 236 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £118,000 ($144,767.51).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

