Lua Token Market Cap Tops $5.03 Million (LUA)

Lua Token (LUA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Lua Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lua Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Lua Token has a total market cap of $5.03 million and $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Lua Token alerts:

Lua Token Profile

Lua Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lua Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

