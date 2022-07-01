Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.63

Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.63 and traded as low as C$0.61. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 14,566 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Lucara Diamond from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$276.68 million and a PE ratio of 5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Lucara Diamond ( TSE:LUC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$86.38 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 1.0599999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.