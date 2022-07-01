Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.82-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.35-$9.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $272.61 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.55.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $423.88.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 33.7% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

