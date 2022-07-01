Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.11.

Several research firms have commented on LVLU. Bank of America lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $10.85 on Friday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVLU. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lulu's Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

