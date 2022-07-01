Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Short Interest Update

Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNGPF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 270 ($3.31) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 255 ($3.13) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 295 ($3.62) to GBX 300 ($3.68) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 285 ($3.50) to GBX 305 ($3.74) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.20.

Get Man Group alerts:

OTCMKTS MNGPF remained flat at $$2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. Man Group has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $3.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.