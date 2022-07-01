MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Trading Down 8.3%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) shares fell 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. 2,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 203,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush cut shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketWise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.64.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 20,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,886.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 260,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,387.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 22.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in MarketWise by 39.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

