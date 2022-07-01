Maro Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $459,060.00 (MARO)

Maro (MARO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Maro has a market capitalization of $18.13 million and approximately $459,060.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maro coin can now be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maro Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

