Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Up 160.6% in June

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 160.6% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of MAURY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.89. 1,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,688. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.81 and a beta of 0.46. Marui Group has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $41.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08.
