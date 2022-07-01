Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Up 160.6% in June

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 160.6% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of MAURY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.89. 1,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,688. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.81 and a beta of 0.46. Marui Group has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $41.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the rental and the management of commercial property, purchasing and sale of clothes and accessories, space production, advertising, fashion distribution, general building management, etc.; and provision of credit card services, cash advance services, rent guarantee services, information system services, real estate rental, etc.

