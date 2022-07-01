Masari (MSR) Market Cap Hits $120,462.61

Masari (MSR) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 1st. Masari has a total market cap of $120,462.61 and $449.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Masari coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,466.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,070.54 or 0.05499424 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00030543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00262709 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.14 or 0.00576059 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00075005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.56 or 0.00521706 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.