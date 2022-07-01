Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,417,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in CDW by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,725,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.61. 12,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,963. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $154.13 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

About CDW (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.